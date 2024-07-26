As a year full of hip-hop heavyweights linking up for chart-topping diss tracks, DJ Premier’s latest song “Ya Don’t Stop” proves there is still unity in the culture.

The record with features masterful bars from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Big Sean is hip-hop at its purest. All emcees put on their best showing and demonstrated just how they’ve earned their stripes — one verse at a time. From Ross’ breezy Miami flow to Wayne’s clever wordplay and Big Sean’s triumphant storytelling, DJ Premier’s production finds a way to spotlight the best of each rapper’s lyrical worlds.

Yesterday (July 25), in a behind-the-scenes vlog captured by Poe, DJ Premier opened up about how the massive collaboration came to be. “[I reached out to Ross. He said, ‘Send me the joint.’ The same night he sent it back,” he said. “Boom, I reached out to Lil Wayne and said, ‘I have two songs.’ The same night, he says, ‘Take ’em both. Do whatever you want with [the verses].’ Done deal.”

As for how Big Sean came into the picture, that was a surprising turn of mutual admiration. “Big Sean hits me up,” he said. “He says, ‘I need a scratcher. What can I do in return?’ I said, ‘Do a hook for me on this [record].’ He sends it back, and I’m like, ‘That’s it. As a producer, and a DJ, you just know when its cooked. And now, we’re serving it.”

Listen to “Ya Don’t Stop” above.