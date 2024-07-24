This past Saturday, Cordae announced his third album is on the way, and today, he followed up with its first single, the punchline-packed “Saturday Mornings.” The song finds Cordae reuniting with his rhyme hero Lil Wayne to trade bars full of wordplay over an easygoing soul sample produced by Boogz. The video, directed by APLUS, sees the two rappers doing their thing outside of an airplane hangar, interspersed with day-in-the-life footage from the recording process of Cordae’s upcoming follow-up to From A Birds Eye View.

Although it’s been two years since that album was released, Cordae has kept up a relatively steady stream of single releases, including the Anderson .Paak collaboration “Two Tens” (part of a collection of J. Cole-produced tracks between the two that could fill out an EP), the Juice WRLD collaboration “Doomsday,” which appeared on Lyrical Lemonade’s new album this year, and “Make Up Your Mind.” He also created a collaboration with tennis star Naomi Osaka — their baby daughter, Shai.

“Saturday Mornings” marks the Uproxx cover star‘s second outing with Lil Wayne, with whom he previously collaborated on From A Birds Eye View single “Sinister.”

You can watch Cordae’s video for “Saturday Mornings” featuring Lil Wayne above.