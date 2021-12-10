If you’ve been hoping for new music from 2 Chainz, we’ve got some good news for you: the Atlanta rapper is back in action tonight and his newest release finds him paired alongside DJ Premier. Together, the duo delivers “Mortgage Free” and it’s a track that 2 Chainz uses to highlight to show off his tunnel vision and motivation to make sure that he continuously lives, well, mortgage-free. DJ Premier also provides strong production to the track to make it all that much enjoyable.

The new track arrives after 2 Chainz celebrated the tenth anniversary of his beloved T.R.U. REALigion mixtape. He held a concert in his hometown of Atlanta to perform tracks from the project which features Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill, Jadakiss, and more. The performance came after 2 Chainz revealed the title of his next album. The upcoming release will be titled Dope Don’t Sell Itself, as 2 Chainz revealed back in August. There’s no release date for the project at the moment, but it could be the rapper’s “last trap album” thanks to a tweet he put out this past summer.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself will be the follow-up to his 2020 album So Help Me God. The album arrived with 15 tracks and guest appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Ye, Brent Faiyaz, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and more.

You can listen to 2 Chainz and DJ Premier’s collaboration in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.