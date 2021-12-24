Nas And Hit-Boy Confirm That ‘King’s Disease III’ Is On The Way

For the third time in sixteen months, Nas and Hit-Boy joined forces to deliver a new project to the world. Their latest effort is titled Magic and it comes four months after the duo came together for King’s Disease II. Magic presents nine songs with features from ASAP Rocky and DJ Premier. A highlight moment on the project comes on “Ugly” when Nas uses the Hit-Boy produced beat to share some news. “I’m on offense every day until I see the love,” he raps on the song’s first verse. “KD3 on the way, this just to feed the buzz.”

KD3 otw this just to feed the buzz… @Nas my dawg is a maniac — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) December 24, 2021

KD3 is of course an abbreviation for King’s Disease III, which would be the third installment in Nas and Hit-Boy’s album series that they began in August 2020. The first installment gave Nas his long-awaited Grammy award as the project won in the Best Rap Album category earlier this year. It’s not the first time that Nas has spoken about the possibility of a King’s Disease III. He previously did so during an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden earlier this year.

“He’s like my Quincy [Jones], you know what I mean?” Nas said. “So I feel like the next thing I do, if I was to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we might do something that is going to be magical.”

You can listen to “Ugly” in the video above.

Magic is out now via Mass Appeal. Get it here.