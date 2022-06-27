After fans weren’t really feeling his second album, LIve Life Fast, Roddy Ricch went back to the drawing board and returned with a new EP, The Big 3, getting back to basics and resetting ahead of his plans to follow-up his fan-favorite mixtape series Feed The Streets with a third installment this year. On the EP, he reunited with Mustard, the producer behind some of his biggest hits, and together, the dynamic duo dropped some “Real Talk” for their longtime fans.

In the new video for “Real Talk” released today, the Compton and Long Beach natives take it to the dusty dunes of the California desert, cruising with a small fleet of Ford trucks in perfect formation. Roddy sits at the lead, rapping from atop the hood of a Mercedes-AMG. In a separate scene, the rapper and DJ stand on a mirror reflecting the crystal blue sky, resulting in some stunning imagery. And finally, in the video’s third act, they both perform on a makeshift basketball court at sunset, a striking shot made more poignant with Roddy’s Nipsey Hussle tribute shirt. It looks like Roddy’s bounceback is in full effect.

Watch Roddy Ricch’s “Real Talk” video featuring Mustard above.

The Big 3 is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.