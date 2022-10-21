Do 21 Savage And Drake Have A Joint Album Coming?

Drake surprised everyone at Atlanta’s Forbes Arena on Wednesday (October 19) by joining 21 Savage for part of his Morehouse-Spelman homecoming concert. Drake came out to “Knife Talk,” noting it was his first time performing in ATL since 2018, then also performed “Nonstop” and “Jimmy Cooks.” The unexpected joint concert provides fuel to rumors that the hip-hop icons have an unreleased collaborative album.

The fuel was first poured on the speculative fire when producer DDot tweeted, “Drake and 21 Savage tape finna be brazy” on Thursday (October 20). RapTV aggregated the tweet on Instagram with the caption, “Do y’all think Drake and 21 Savage are dropping more music!?” And 21 Savage simply commented with the blue cap emoji, so don’t hold your breath, but as RapTV put it, “maybe one day.”

Drake and 21 Savage tape finna be brazy — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) October 20, 2022

21 Savage speaks on the rumored collab album with Drake: “🧢 ” pic.twitter.com/qkSpgsmBI5 — RapTV (@Rap) October 21, 2022

Homecoming marked the first time that Drake and 21 Savage performed “Jimmy Cooks,” their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single from Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind. While on stage, Drake told the crowd, “Along with OVO, I really live this 4L sh*t. By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage.”

Honestly, Nevermind arrived in June on 24 hours’ notice, so there is hope to be had that a collaborative album with 21 Savage could magically appear without warning at some point in the future.