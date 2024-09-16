Doechii has been part of the Top Dawg Entertainment team for years, and now she has finally dropped Alligator Bites Never Heal, her first album for the label. She released the project in August, and today (September 16), she announced that she’s getting ready to tour in support of it, too.

Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour is set to launch in Atlanta on October 11 before hitting cities in the US and Europe until mid-November.

Ticket sales start with an artist pre-sale for the North American dates on September 17 at 9 a.m. local time. Following that will be the general on-sale starting September 20 at 9 a.m. local time. More information is available on Doechii’s website.

Doechii, meanwhile, has been busy this past week. Aside from this tour announcement, she also performed with Katy Perry at the 2024 MTV VMAs and then released a joint single with Perry.

Check out the tour dates below.