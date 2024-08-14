Three years after making her Top Dawg Entertainment debut alongside Isiah Rashad on “Wat U Sed,” Tampa rapper Doechii has announced the release date for her first full-length project with the label, the fittingly titled, Alligator Bites Never Heal. She’s been releasing her “Swamp Sessions” videos for the past month, dropping “Bullfrog,” “Catfish,” “Nissan Altima,” “Florida Wata,” and “Sunday’s Best” on her YouTube leading up to the announcement, and on August 30, we’ll see how the full project fits together. Doechii also returned to Twitter (never calling it “X” — Elon doesn’t even do that), giving short explanations of each of the new songs.

In addition to the Swamp Sessions, Doechii teamed up with fellow Florida native JT on “Alter Ego” and released the nostalgic video for “Rocket in conjunction with Sprite’s Limelight series. While fans may think that the gap between Doechii’s introductory EP she/her/black b*tch and her first full-length project has been too long, Top Dawg Entertainment has never rushed perfection, allowing artists like Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and SZA to take five years or more between albums — a bet that seemingly pays off every time. It’s good to see they trusted the same process with the outspoken Doechii; August 30 can’t get here soon enough.

Alligator Bites Never Heal is due on 8/30 via Top Dawg Entertainment. You can find more information here.