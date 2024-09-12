Katy Perry became the latest Video Vanguard Award honoree at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday night, September 11. Perry’s medley performance was introduced by Orlando Bloom, Perry’s fiancé recently in the news for NFSW reasons, and she also shared the stage with Doechii.

Perry and Doechii debuted “I’m His, He’s Mine,” their collaborative single from Perry’s forthcoming 143 album due out on September 20. “I’m His, He’s Mine” will be released this Friday, September 13. During their performance, Doechii twerked while Perry climbed atop her. At one point, their lips got as close as possible without kissing.

The rest of Perry’s medley performance featured her classics “Dark Horse,” “E.T.,” “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “I Kissed A Girl,” and “Firework.” The grand finale was “Lifetimes” from 143.

Perry kissed Bloom while accepting her Video Vanguard Award. To start her speech, she decided to disclose “I did that all on the first day of my period, too, can you believe it?” Perry thanked MTV “for believing in my weirdness from day one” and proclaimed “there are no decade-long accidents.”

Billboard previously relayed that Perry would become the first person to have served as a VMAs host (2017) and receive both marquee VMAs awards. She claimed Video Of The Year for “Firework” in 2011.

Perry’s 143 is sixth LP and will be her first LP release since Smile in August 2020.

Watch Perry’s full performance above.