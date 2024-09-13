Katy Perry is still riding high from the 2024 VMAs (where she received the coveted Video Vanguard Award).

While her 143 album has received a mountain of pushback, most notably around its professional affiliation with Dr. Luke, there is one collaboration fans are digging: During the VMAs, Katy Perry debuted her track “I’m His, He’s Mine” with Doechii.

Now, the unapologetically possessive record, which samples Crystal Waters’ “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless),” has an official music video to match. Throughout the video directed by Torso, Katy Perry and Doechii demonstrate just how they mark their romantic territory.

“I’m his queen, I’m his freak / I’m every woman he wants and needs / I’m his dream, I’m his drug / I’m every woman he wants, so what? / I’m his boss, I’m that b*tch / I’m every woman he knows exists / I’m his main, I’m his side / I’m every woman that’s in his mind,” sings the pair.

From daredevil like stunts to full-on PDA, Katy Perry and Doechii hold nothing back. In interviews, Katy Perry discloses intimate details of her relationship with Orlando Bloom, but “I’m His, He’s Mine” takes it to another level.

Listen to “I’m His, He’s Mine” above.

143 is out 9/20 via Capitol. Find more information here.