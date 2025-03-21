Megan Thee Stallion Has A Doechii Collaboration On Her ‘Album Wishlist’

While rap stans battle on social media, pitting their faves against each other in some sort of fanfic Highlander, the girlies have been uniting in solidarity for the past few years, making it a priority to show sisterhood in the face of the genre’s ingrained misogyny.

So, naturally, when the latest rap it-girl, Doechii, broke out last year, fans couldn’t help comparing her to its past breakouts and using her to put them down. However, one, Megan Thee Stallion, says she “loves” the Florida rapper contrary to what those fans want, and has put her on her “album wishlist” of artists to collaborate with.

“I see Doechii, b*tch, I love Doechii,” Meg said during a recent livestream with fans. “I do wanna do a song with Doechii. That is on my album wishlist. But I really have no song right now.”

Meg also explained how she’d approach the potential collaboration, elaborating, “I feel like Doechii is the kind of person that you’d have to be in the studio to make a song with. I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over. Also, challenging myself to rap over beats I would not normally rap over, without losing myself.”

Considering Doechii’s recent history of collabing with the likes of JT and Jennie, it seems like she’s the sort of girls’ girl who’d be down. And Meg has a history of making friends with many of rap’s rising stars, from GloRilla and Latto to Flo Milli, so this rap writer, for one, would love to see that collab happen in the near future.