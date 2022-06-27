In just a matter of a year, Doechii went from a bubbling artist to one of the biggest newcomers in music. Her rise to fame came after she achieved viral success on TikTok after her 2020 record “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral on the platform last year. That same year Doechii released her second EP Bra-Less and connected with Isaiah Rashad for “Wat U Sed” which was one of the many bright moments from Rashad’s The House Is Burning album. This year she’s released a pair of strong singles, “Persuasive” and “Crazy,” and it’s these records that she brings to the stage for a 2022 BET Award stage for an energetic performance.

Doechii took the stage and kicked this off with a performance of “Persuasive” as she absolutely brought the energy for a spirited rendition of the song. She was backed by a collection of dancers who showed off some impressive dance moves for the performance. Halfway into the song, Doechii switched into a performance of “Crazy” that showed off her rap skills while keeping the excellent choreography in place around her.

Doechii’s appearance on the BET Awards stage comes after she was included in this year’s XXL Freshman Class. She joined a group that also included Babyface Ray, Babytron, Big30, Big Scarr, Cochise, Kali, KayCyy, KenTheMan, Nardo Wick, Saucy Santana, and Sofaygo.

You can watch Doechii perform “Persuasive” and “Crazy” at the 2022 BET Awards in the videos above.

Isaiah Rashad is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.