XXL Freshman Doechii has been getting plenty of attention over the past few months, mainly as a result of the TikTok popularity of her 2021 song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake.” But since then, she’s released two new songs, “Persuasive” and “Crazy,” showing off a new direction influenced by the dance music of the ’80s and ’90s — just in time to catch the wave generated by Drake’s head-turning surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind (I guess it’s true: High tides lift all boats). And now, in a feat of timing that frankly feels fated, Doechii’s XXL Freshman freestyle has arrived.

Just like the rest of the freestyles, Doechii’s finds her rapping acapella as the camera rotates around her and she shouts out her “stripper peers” while showing off a flow that shows off the Nicki Minaj DNA that runs throughout her work. She even lets out a primal scream, highlighting the next level that her live performances often reach and showing off the charm and charisma that are guaranteed to make her a star.

The genre-bending TDE rapper’s new Vevo DSCVR performance is also going viral as Drake’s house music turn dominates the discourse. Doechii performs both “Crazy” and “Persuasive” with the help of her DJ in a lightbox that allows her to capture all the attention. The video has reached Twitter, where it’s already going viral in multiple tweets, bringing added attention to the rising rapper. Knowing TDE, they’ve already got a plan to capitalize.

Watch Doechii’s Freshman freestyle and live performances above.