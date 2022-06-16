The 2022 BET Awards are coming up quickly, as the show goes down on June 26. Now, ten days before the event, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what the broadcast is going to look like, as BET has announced who will be performing during this year’s awards.

Taking the stage will be Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Chloe, Chance The Rapper, Roddy Ricch, Latto, Giveon, Babyface, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Joey Badass, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, and Muni Long. Additionally, GoGo Morrow and OGI will perform on the BET Amplified Stage. On top of that, more artists are set to be announced at a later date.

The BET Awards were in the news earlier this month after the nominations were revealed and Lil Nas X, whose late-2021 album Montero was a hit, didn’t have a single one. In response, Nas tweeted, “Thank you bet awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!” He later used his snub as a launching point for a conversation about “the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community.”

As for who was nominated, Doja Cat leads the pack with six total nods, followed closely by Drake and Ari Lennox, who each have four nominations.

