Isaiah Rashad’s long-awaited sophomore(!) album The House Is Burning drops next Friday, July 30, and with just one week to go, the Chattanooga rapper released one more relaxed single to build anticipation. “Wat U Sed,” which he previewed over a year ago, has been completed and is set to be included on The House Is Burning featuring guest appearances from singer Kal Banx (who has made appearances on a variety of TDE related releases in the last few years) and TikTok breakout star Doechii.

With smooth, space-funk production provided by Amaire Johnson and Rory Behr, the song describes a typical night out for Zay, which seems to include plenty of women and bass in the trunk. Guest rapper Doechii, who rose to prominence on TikTok due to the popularity of her song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” (which really is better than the title makes it seem), provides an anchor verse and feminine counterpoint to Isaiah’s boasts.

Rashad first made his comeback earlier this year with “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Duke Deuce, following up with “Headshots (4r Da Locals).” He also shared a few songs that got cut from the album, including “200/Warning.”

Listen to “Wat U Sed” above.

The House Is Burning is due 7/30 via TDE/Warner. Pre-save it here.

Isaiah Rashad is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.