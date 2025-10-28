Doechii’s been having a lot of fun on her Live From The Swamp tour, introducing K-pop-style light sticks to hip-hop audiences. However, she’s also suffered a few prop malfunctions; a sequence in which she slides down a slide while performing “Denial Is A River” has gone wrong a number of times, spawning viral videos on social media, along with speculation that the malfunctions are actually planned to generate that buzz.

Doechii heard you think she’s doing that on purpose, and in a new post on her social channels, she explained just what’s gone wrong, while denying (heh) that any of it is intentional.

“I wanna talk about what’s going on with the slide because some of you are speculating that I’m doing it on purpose,” she says in the video, ultimately placing the blame on a separate prop. “This mechanical desk jerks when it moves, and in order for me to not fly off of it — which I did a couple times in rehearsal — we had to put grip tape on the desk. The grip tape is basically like sandpaper, so when I’m standing on it or sitting on it, I don’t move and fall over.”

“What’s happening is, my performance stockings are ripping because I’m sitting on sandpaper, and I’m performing on sandpaper,” she continued. “So by the time I get to the part in the song for the slide, my bare ass cheeks are sticking to the slide because I’m sweating. They put the towel there, but as soon as I put the towel there, the wind from my big fat booty blows the towel away.”

So, there you have it; it’s either tumble down the slide, or fly off the desk. It sounds like Doechii has chosen the safer — and funnier — option.