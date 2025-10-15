From the beginning, Doechii won fans over on the strength of her live show. Whether she was performing on late-night TV, behind NPR’s Tiny Desk, or onstage at Camp Flog Gnaw, Doechii captivated with her staging, breath control, and theatrical delivery.

The first night of her Live From The Swamp in Chicago upheld the standard she set at shows like The Grammys, wowing fans who attended and setting online fans abuzz with some of the innovations captured by their smartphones. One moment that caught fans’ eyes (and ears) was Doechii covering Charli XCX‘s Brat standout “360” (a rap fave, clearly) blending it with her breakout song “Persuasive.” Other fans were amused to see Doechii selling K-pop-style light sticks at her merch table.

With 11 dates remaining on the Live From The Swamp tour, future fans will have plenty more opportunities to get their hands on the Doechii light stick, and see what other surprises she has in store. See below for the remaining tour dates.