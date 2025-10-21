Artists’ props backfiring on them during concerts is always an attention-grabbing occurrence, but one artist has begun making hers a hallmark of her tour. During Doechii’s Live From The Swamp tour, the Florida native has introduced K-pop-style lightsticks, pop artist covers, and more. But the standout is undoubtedly a playground-style slide she descends as she performs “Denial Is A River.” She went down perfectly on night one, but since then, she’s had trouble, getting stuck halfway down during her Toronto stop.

The mishaps didn’t stop there. During her stop in New York on Monday night (October 20), things went the other way; instead of getting stuck, she descended too quickly, tumbling down on her stomach. Fortunately, she recovered as she touched down, continuing the song without missing a beat.

Doechii recovers after falling down the slide at her ‘Life from the Swamp Tour’ in NYC. pic.twitter.com/1PlEPZ91on — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 21, 2025

If this happens again, it’s a pattern, but you know what? Somehow, I wouldn’t be too surprised to learn that each “fumbled” descent was planned to a tee. After all, as much as Doechii prides herself on her creativity and execution, she also has an impish sense of humor and a keen understanding of how to hold fans’ attention. This would certainly qualify; videos of both have been shared and reshared all over social media for the past few days, and despite some folks using them to nitpick the burgeoning star’s show, most users have found it endearing, humanizing, and above all, hilarious.