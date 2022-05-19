Top Dawg Entertainment’s newest rapper, Doechii, is already making a big impression. After featuring on “Wat U Sed” from labelmate Isaiah Rashad’s album last year, Doechii officially announced her signing to TDE this March, following up with videos for her first two singles, “Persuasive” and “Crazy,” before announcing TDE’s joint deal with Capitol Records to distribute her upcoming album. Last night, she took her next big step into the limelight, performing both singles as a dazzling medley on The Tonight Show.

Doechii’s penchant for going big circled every aspect of her performance, from the elaborate styling (a gigantic gown and attention-grabbing space buns in her hair) to the band’s full-tilt renditions of her uptempo, house-influenced singles. Doechii performed with her whole body, letting her gyrations emphasize the rebellious crazy, even with the restrictions caused by her dress. The crowd obviously loved it, too, cheering her on as she flailed and twerked her way through the disorienting back half of her set.

Doechii hasn’t announced her album yet, but it’s clear from her eye-popping rollout so far that she puts a lot of work into the presentation — so when she does drop her album, you can bet it’ll be worth checking out for both the music and the visuals attached.

Watch Doechii perform “Persuasive” and “Crazy” above.