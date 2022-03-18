After receiving the TDE co-sign on Isiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning standout “Wat U Sed” and months of speculation, TikTok-favorite Tampa rapper Doechii finally announced her official signing to the LA-based label and shared her first song under the imprint, the house-inspired “Persuasive.”

The new song, which follows Doechii’s breakout hit “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” sees the versatile rapper putting some slick raps over a lounge-y, Kal Banx-produced beat that wouldn’t be out of place at a party at The Standard Hotel’s rooftop pool parties (think Azealia Banks, Bree Runway, or Leikeli47). Lyrically, the song celebrates nights out under the influence and the reckless decisions that come from them.

In a statement to Complex, Doechii celebrated her newfound label home, saying, “I’m excited to run with Top Dawg – to work, to have a home for my overflowing ideas. I want to create a new vision, a new lane, and so much music. Everyone is invited to the Doechii dominance.”

Her output so far suggests that she isn’t far off from those goals. Songs like “Fruitcake,” “What’s Your Name?” “Spookie Coochie,” and “Persuasive” certainly showcase a lot of versatility and eclectic musical influences. Doechii is certainly an accomplished, polished rapper, but her musical sensibilities reach beyond the confines of the genre to encompass dance, jazz, R&B, and more. With TDE, one of the more supportive labels around, behind her, everything she wants is within reach and it’ll be exciting to see what she comes up with next.

Watch Doechii’s “Persuasive” video above.