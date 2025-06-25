Aside from her former labelmate Kendrick Lamar, perhaps no other artist had as big an impact on Doechii’s explosive rise to stardom last year as Tyler The Creator. Tapping Doechii to feature on his Chromakopia cut “Balloon,” Tyler also brought her out during his headlining performance at Camp Flog Gnaw, adding to the praise for her recent string of standout performances from fans watching the livestream online.

The two have teamed up once again, previewing a new song, “Get Right,” during Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show. According to Billboard, the song was also produced by Louis Vuitton’s creative director, Pharrell Williams, who has previously collaborated with both rappers separately. Williams styled Doechii for this year’s Met Gala, decking her out in the brand’s signature checkerboard pattern as part of the gala’s theme, Black Dandyism. The song snippet appears at 14:20 in the stream below.

While Doechii’s appearance on Tyler’s “Balloon” helped raise her profile considerably, the Florida native was already well on her way to being a supernova by the time the song dropped. This is thanks to her exquisitely detailed design sensibilities in performances for NPR Music Tiny Desk, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Genius’ Open Mic series, as well as the runaway success of singles like “What It Is (Block Boy),” “Denial Is A River,” and even a collaboration with pop queen Katy Perry. As Doechii’s star continues to rise, it’ll be fascinating to watch her experiment with new sounds like the ones on “Get Right.”