Kendrick Lamar is famously social media averse, but every so often, he does pop up on the apps when he feels something is important enough to speak on. Apparently, Doechii’s debut mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, is one of those things. The Compton rapper reposted Doechii’s mixtape cover from her post on his Instagram Story, giving his assessment in a simple, three-word caption: “The hardest out.” Kendrick Lamar and Doechii were briefly labelmates on Top Dawg Entertainment.

Kendrick isn’t the only one showing appreciation for Doechii’s multifaceted rap skills. Pop star Katy Perry tapped the Florida rapper for a single from her new album, 143, “I’m His, He’s Mine,” debuting the song during her performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs as she was honored with a Video Vanguard Award. Meanwhile, Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour has been receiving rave reviews on social media for its elaborate staging and polished performance, which she had plenty of opportunity to practice when she opened for Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour last year.

In addition to giving editorial praise to Doechii on Instagram, Kendrick Lamar also gave her more exposure via his PgLang agency, which cast her in its latest short film for Cash App’s “This Is Money” campaign. In “The Barbershop,” Doechii explains how to make use of interest to ensure that her money is working for her.

You can listen to Alligator Bites Never Heal here, courtesy of Top Dawg Entertainment.