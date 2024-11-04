Doechii Is Rap’s Newest Royal

Sunday night at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, Doechii made her case for succession as rap’s newest royal. Over the past three years, Doechii has been preparing the land for a fruitful run, but since the Florida native rolled out her debut mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, her upward trajectory has become nothing so much as a vertical line. Her tour stop in Los Angeles to promote the project highlighted how much she’s been able to do with all that newfound attention.

The choice to occupy the 800-cap venue — an underplay if ever there was one — was one that many of Doechii’s contemporaries have foregone over the past couple of years. The last time I saw Doechii perform live was almost a year ago to the day, when she opened for Doja Cat’s Scarlet tour. At the time, she didn’t have a full-length project out and only had a thirty-minute set, but still managed one of the most elaborate opening performances I’ve seen to this day. Conventional wisdom might dictate another large stage with similar production, but that’s clearly not how Top Dawg Entertainment — the rapper’s current label home — rolls.

Doechii’s recent ascension could easily have justified a spot at The Fonda or The Belasco — spots I’ve taken in plenty of acts at or around similar levels of notoriety in past years. A quick glance at ticket resellers’ sites just an hour before showtime conveyed just how highly demanded tickets to the sold-out show really were, at one point reaching over $1,000. For contrast, I saw another artist at the same venue a week before and bought tickets the day of for under $40. But rather than book, say, The Novo or The Wiltern, and risk having to cancel dates the same way that so many artists have done in the past two years, Doechii’s management secured a win — and ensured the undying loyalty of everyone in attendance. That’s a chess move worthy of royalty.

Of course, this strategy hinges on Doechii’s ability to rock an hour-long set at a level that would justify the demand. I’m happy to report that the self-declared Swamp Princess didn’t even look winded at the end of the night, despite the additional 30 minutes, and Doechii’s performance proved every bit as magnetic and compelling even without the airboat and dancers she employed on the Scarlet tour. Stripping down to the base elements of hip-hop — an MC and a DJ, Miss Milan — the set resembled Doechii’s new mixtape in a way, echoing the vibe evoked (and lampooned) by her set-opening single, “Boom Bap.” Doechii’s interplay with the crowd, composed of a diverse array of 20-somethings adorned in country club drag to reflect the artist’s styling, was electric, resembling the dynamics of pop crowds as much as rap ones — unless you’re talking about Tyler The Creator, someone who has proved that he’s on top of the rap pyramid lately.

All of which were reasons Doechii’s succession has appeared all but assured. Her tour is sure to leave fans — already willing to go all-in on their appreciation through cosplay and absolutely unhinged demand — clamoring for more. The response to Alligator Bites Never Heal online as a project has overshadowed even more established artists, standing out from a crowded field in 2024 thanks to timely co-signs from some of rap’s biggest names. And Doechii herself seems prepared for it, carrying herself with regal charisma and relatable humility while putting on one helluva show. The crown is waiting; it’s only a matter of time until the Swamp Princess is rap’s new queen.