As improbable as it may seem with just two weeks left until 2025, Doechii’s breakout year just keeps getting better. After capturing fans’ hearts with her live performances for Colbert, NPR, and the residents of Nickerson Gardens in Watts, California, Doechii’s got another live performance going crazy viral on social media — this time, largely as a result of who joins her in the studio.

Performing “Denial Is A River” for Genius’ Open Mic series, Doechii teams up with the original Awkward Black Girl herself, Issa Rae, who takes on the role of Doechii’s therapist from the song. This turns out to be a very good casting for Issa, who displays captivating chemistry with the Florida-born rapper as they go back and forth over the song’s conversational breakdown. Fans on social media are going gaga over the performance, noting that Doechii would have fit right in on Insecure — and expressing hopes for a return of Issa Rae’s rap alter ego from that show on a potential remix.

Genius producer Andrés Tardio explained the vision behind the performance on his socials, writing, “I had this crazy idea while listening to Doechii’s “Denial is a River” one day. What if Issa Rae played the role of Doechii’s therapist in a special live rendition of the song? That idea is now real! Doechii and Issa showed up and made magic with their incredible talent and star power. Just undeniable greatness. So many great minds came together to bring this to life in such a dope way. Watch the credits for some of those names but also for a special bonus moment too!”

You can watch the performance above.