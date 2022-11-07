Aside from his new daddy duties, it seems ASAP Rocky has also been busy creating music: The Harlem rapper is rumored to have been working on a new track titled “Taylor Swift.”

The song was leaked in a snippet released earlier this year before being wiped off the internet due to copyright issues. The track is presumably expected to be a part of his upcoming album. Despite no full-length audio available for the song, a few of the bars from the snippet were uploaded to Genius.

“Shoot my shot, got her wet / Bet that’s all neck, girl, that’s wetty,” he raps. “Wetty, gave me all neck, I’ll be headin’, ready / Might just sign my ex-girl, no Malcolm and Eddie.”

As of right now, Rocky has not confirmed or denied that this is the track’s name, and it may be subject to change.

While performing at Rolling Loud this past September, the “LSD” rapper announced that he wouldn’t perform again until his album drops, fueling rumors that the project is expected to drop soon. It was initially rumored that the upcoming album would be titled, All Smiles, but the rapper quickly dispelled that during an interview with Dazed Magazine in May.

“You know, I never publicly said that my album was called All Smiles!” he said. “That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more. I’m wrapping up the new album now.”

Fans have continued to speculate, sharing memes and tweets now alleging that ASAP Rocky’s project will be called GRIM. It looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.