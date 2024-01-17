Does Coachella 2024 Have An Age Limit?

After the usual months of speculation, Coachella has officially released its lineup for 2024. Headlined by Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler The Creator (with a special appearance by No Doubt), the two-weekend festival will also feature breakout acts like Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Jhené Aiko, and many, many more. Set for the weekends of April 12-14 and 19-21, Coachella 2024 figures to be yet another landmark yer for the long-running festival.

As Coachella is one of the most popular festivals in the world, it attracts the interest of a wide range of fans — some of whom might wonder whether they are too young to attend. After all, the fest also has a reputation for being a place where folks can imbibe all sorts of substances (unofficially, of course), and many of the acts on the bill certainly have a certain degree of risque content. So…