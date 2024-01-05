Who Are The Rumored Headliners For Coachella 2024?

Way back in June 2023, Coachella confirmed its 2024 dates as April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, and ticket sales began despite fans not yet knowing the performers they were purchasing tickets to see. The Coachella 2023 lineup was revealed on January 10, 2023, so logic says we’re nearing the highly anticipated announcement of the Coachella 2024 lineup. As such, the rumor mill is churning.

On Friday morning, January 5, HITS Daily Double caused heart palpitations nationwide by reporting that Lana Del Rey and Tyler The Creator “are confirmed to headline Coachella 2024,” while “Doja Cat is believed to be the third headliner, though we’re told she is not yet confirmed.”

There are other big names “in the mix,” as excerpted below:

“We understand Peso Pluma is also in the mix as the desert lineup shakes out, and that this year will see the festival’s most diverse undercard yet in terms of both genre and global representation. Meanwhile, word is there was a push by Coachella to secure Dua Lipa for the fest but that she demurred due to timing. Shakira’s team, for their part, apparently went to the mat trying to get her a headline slot but Coachella ultimately passed on her — the reasons for which have engendered much speculation. There was also talk of possible top slots for The Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott.”

Again, at this point, nothing is confirmed, but we should know as early as next week whether HITS Daily Double is correct.