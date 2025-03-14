Does Kendrick Lamar Diss Drake On Playboi Carti’s New Album?

After months of delays (years, really), Playboi Carti’s new album Music is out, at long last. As rumored in the hours before its release, it does in fact feature Kendrick Lamar on not just one, but three songs: “Mojo Jojo,” “Backd00r,” and “Good Credit.”

However, contrary to the rumors started by streamer/professional yapper Akademiks (he ain’t no DJ), neither song features any references to Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s longstanding feud. “Not Like Us” was Kendrick’s victory lap (and what a victory lap it was). It seems unlikely he wants to waste all this attention on flogging a horse that is well and truly dead as a doornail.

In fact, Kendrick doesn’t even rap on “Mojo Jojo,” instead opting to play hype man, delivering an intro demanding “that back to the future Carti,” and issuing enthused ad-libs in response to the Atlanta rapper’s boasts.

Meanwhile, on “Backd00r,” Kendrick croons on the chorus rather than rapping. It’s not a diss song either, going for semi-romantic. “I’ma make it back it all and probably spend it all on you,” he charms.

Finally, on “Good Credit,” the only song he actually raps on, he makes no mention of Drake, nor anything that could be taken to be about Drake without a Victor Wembanyama-level reach. Instead, he calls Carti his “evil twin,” flexes his diamond chains and status out west, and reminds listeners that “The hate get realer, the love get fake, but when you this great, that’s how you should like it.”

So, no Kendrick Lamar does not diss Drake on Playboi Carti’s new album — and you all have GOT to stop listening to Livingston Allen about anything.