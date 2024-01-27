Playboi Carti fans have been seriously waiting to hear what he has in store, given the rapper has been teasing a Music album. This would follow his last record, Whole Lotta Red, which dropped back in 2020 — nearly four years ago now. Here’s what fans should know, including any new updates, about Carti’s new album.

Release Date Playboi Carti’s Music does not have a confirmed release date. The closest confirmation came from DJ Akademiks last month, where he said it would drop in January — giving only a few more days if Carti has a surprise drop in store. Tracklist The tracklist for the album has yet to be announced.

Singles Playboi Carti previously dropped a few songs, including “2024,” “Different Day,” “H00dByAir,” and his Travis Scott collaboration, “Backr00ms.” However, these were released exclusively on YouTube, and it’s still unclear if they will make the tracklist for Music. Features Outside of the previously-mentioned Travis Scott feature on “Backr00ms,” which may or may not be on the album, no other actual features for Music have been confirmed.