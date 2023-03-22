doja cat
Doja Cat Let Fans Know She’s Currently Recovering From A Breast Reduction And Liposuction

Doja Cat gave fans an update about her breast reduction and liposuction surgeries, as the star revealed that she’s currently in recovery.

Earlier this week (March 20), she shared that she got the breast work that she had wanted to have done. “got my titties done and my cl*t bedazzled,” she posted online.

Doja also revealed that she got a reduction instead of implants, after a fan on Twitter asked, “Big boobies or what?” She clarified that she’s now a 32C in terms of bra size.

“How are you feeling,” someone else wondered about her. “4 days into recovery rn,” Doja replied.

“Feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast,” she added in two more separate tweets. “wish i could suck my own titties thats how good they look rn god damn.”

She also clarified a conversation about her liposuction, after people were wondering why others were mad that she got the procedure. “Lipo is when fat is transferred from 1 area to another,” one person responded, which Doja quickly and politely corrected.

“No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer,” she said.

