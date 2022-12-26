Doja Cat shaved her head this summer. “I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange,” she said of the look as the cover star of Dazed‘s winter issue. “I felt beautiful when I had long hair. I definitely felt like a hot girl then, but I always do.” That confidence hasn’t gone anywhere. On Saturday, December 24, Doja wished her 25 million Instagram followers a Merry Christmas Eve with a carousel of photos. Doja was beaming while posing in Santa-themed lingerie.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Doja marked the holiday with a series of off-beat (and very on-brand) tweets. “Feeling aggressive today,” she sent on Christmas Eve, followed by the more blunt “what if everyone sucked a fart out my ass” and “when I run naked my ass clap viciously whats up w that” on Christmas Day, December 25.

feeling aggressive today — fart (@DojaCat) December 24, 2022

what if everyone sucked a fart out my ass — fart (@DojaCat) December 25, 2022

when i run naked my ass clap viciously whats up w that — fart (@DojaCat) December 25, 2022

christmas — fart (@DojaCat) December 25, 2022

In November, Doja Cat’s Twitter display name was “Christmas,” and she panicked when the controversial new Twitter boss Elon Musk made it so people could no longer alter their display names. She begged Musk to let her change her display name, and her pleas were answered. If you’re curious, Doja’s “Christmas” display name didn’t make it to Christmas; she’s currently known on Twitter as “fart” — a name that’s nothing if not evergreen.