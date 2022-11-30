Doja Cat took to Twitter yesterday to interact with some fans… and it didn’t fully go as planned. In response to one user who shared an excerpt from Doja’s recent remarks, specifically an interpretation that the singer was anti-cosmetic surgery, she replied and revealed that she would be getting work done in the next few months.

“Now, to me, beauty is going against it,” the original excerpt from her Dazed interview read. “I love when you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own. For me, it’s more of an ‘are you happy?’ kind of thing. I want my fans to learn they don’t have to be like anyone else and the thing they want is already there.”

It seems Doja felt her words were taken out of context as a message that she would (and has) never had surgery, and so she went out to correct the narrative.

“I’m literally about to get surgery this winter lmao.” Doja replied. The Planet Her musician added as a reply to a separate fan’s post, “I just want my titties pulled up cuz some of my tops don’t fit the way i want them to.”

While most fans supported Doja’s upcoming intention, not everyone was impressed by her impending breast augmentation. “If you get surgery I’m no longer your fan,” one stan account wrote.

And Doja simply wasn’t having any of it. “and I don’t give a f*ck,” she fired back.