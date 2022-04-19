DJ Khaled Was Sent Back To His Courtside Seat After He Airballed A Shot During The Miami Heat’s Game

DJ Khaled is always full of energy, at least when he’s in the public eye. It’s clear through his enthusiastic skits on his albums like Khaled Khaled or one-off collaborations like Latto’s “Big Energy” remix with Mariah. There are also his social media videos and behind-the-scenes clips with friends and other celebrities. Nowadays, Khaled has plenty to celebrate as he recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. He accepted the honor with Diddy, Fat Joe, and Jay-Z beside him during the ceremony last week. Khaled seems to still be in a celebratory mood, and the high energy that comes on was on full display during the Miami Heat’s recent playoff game.

On Sunday, the Miami Heat kicked off the first round of the NBA playoffs with a Game 1 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. DJ Khaled was in attendance at the game as he sat courtside with his family. During a break in the game’s action, Khaled decided to leave his seat and walk onto the court in order to grab a ball and attempt a three-pointer. Despite the ambitious attempt, the shot was a complete airball, and soon enough, a security guard arrived to send him back to his seat.

DJ Khaled is a spitting image of me on Thursday morning pickup with the guys.💀 Especially with the “Never give up, it don’t matter!” after an air ball. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/m2fjOy8DW1 — Jeff Roberts (@JeffRoberts__) February 21, 2022

While the airball might have been disappointing to Khaled, his Miami heat did win the playoff game by a score of 115-91. This is also not Khaled’s first attempt at some on-court action. Back in February, he tried his hand at the Skills Challenge obstacle course for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. This also resulted in an airball from Khaled, but he made up for it by sinking his following shot.

You can check out Khaled’s airball from Game 1 in the video above.