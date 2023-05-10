The anticipation for Doja Cat‘s new album is building at a rapid pace. The “Woman” singer is stirring up the conversation on social media Tuesday, May 9 by leaking snippets of unreleased songs on her Instagram Live and claiming the title is no longer Hellmouth on Twitter. “its not called hEllMoUth either its called ‘First of All’ and yes I’m announcing the album title right now,” she wrote.

Along with that tweet, she also shared thoughts about her previous albums. “planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” she wrote. “now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

Last month, she also tweeted: “no more pop.” She also confronted those criticizing her ability for hip hop: “i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are,” she wrote. “I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

Her resentment for pop music could have something to do with the way music gets overplayed, which she discussed in a Variety interview. “I just got an award [from iHeartRadio] for a billion spins on the radio, so with that alone, I’m constantly being shoved down people’s throats,” she said.