Is Doja Cat’s Next Album Called ‘Hellmouth?’

Doja Cat is having a hard time keeping quiet about her new album. She’s also having a hard time telling the truth about it. First, she claimed it had rave influence, and then she said it was a lie and that it was actually R&B-leaning. Finally, she said it would be “predominantly rap,” and began teasing a title.

“DC4 has a title now,” the “Woman” singer tweeted on March 22. She then followed that up with another tweet: “#hellmouth.” Of course, fans proceeded to freak out and conclude that she was officially announced that as the album title, but it’s safe to say that you can never know with Doja.

Yesterday, April 9, she demonstrated her capriciousness once more with another frustrating tweet: “The whole album is no longer rap yall its rock/spoken word and the album title is not Hellmouth anymore.” A minute later, she tweeted, “Album is called Moist Holes.”

On April 8, she also took to Twitter to share a screenshot of audio files, apparently leaking upcoming song titles such as “Wet Vagina,” “Balut,” and “Agora Hills.” She continued to confuse fans about what genre she’ll be tackling with the next LP by writing in a tweet, “No more pop.”