Why Did Doja Cat Only Meow At The Met Gala 2023?

Doja Cat turned heads last night (May 1) while walking the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala. Dressed in Oscar de la Renta, the “Kill Bill” rapper took a unique approach to the evening’s theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty. Instead of opting for a black-and-white look, one of the signature fashion trends the late designer was known for, the musician stepped into the role of glamour kitty.

Paying homage to the Lagerfield’s beloved cat, Choupette, Doja sported facial prosthetics to appear more feline-like. But her transformation didn’t stop there. While walking the red carpet, Doja fully embodied her animal muse down to the “language.” When stopped by Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain, Doja responded to all questions posed with multilayered meows.

Doja Cat gives Emma Chamberlain the interview of a lifetime at the 2023 #MetGala. 🐱 pic.twitter.com/DRHsrrP9tK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

But why did Doja Cat only meow at the Met Gala? Based on the entertainer’s past actions, she was just having a good laugh at the public’s expense. In fact, she wasn’t the only one to only meow on the red carpet: Lil Nas X did as well.

Trolling the public is something Doja Cat thrives at. For one recent example, just look at her Paris Haute Couture Week eyelash mustache look. Doja Cat’s first viral moment was the songwriter dressed as a cow for her 2018 song “MOOO!” Why not elevate that by dressing as a high-fashion cat?