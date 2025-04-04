Trick, she said what she said. In the past, Doja Cat’s bold (and sometimes troll-like) online statements have ruffled a few feathers. But the “Paint The Town Red” rapper’s recent post is unifying hip-hop fan bases.

Today (April 4), Doja took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise fellow Grammy Award-winner Doechii. “Doechii is MY inspiration,” she wrote. “Doechii is here to STAY.”

This isn’t the first time Doja praised Doechii’s artistry. Back in late 2023, brought Doechii on the road as her The Scarlet Tour’s supporting act.

In tour footage (viewable here), Doja affirmed Doechii backstage of one of their shows. “When I was a kid and I say [Lady] Gaga and Beyoncé, I would look at [them] and be like, ‘She was supposed to happen,” she said, “You [Doechii] are supposed to happen.”

An emotional Doechii replied: “Aw, stop it. I love you so much. Thank you so much for having me [on your tour]. You don’t understand. You didn’t have to do [invite me on the tour].”

Since then, the ladies have remained in contact. The pair even teased a collaboration was in the works, but it has not yet been released. With Doja’s recent online declaration maybe the record could see the light of day soon.