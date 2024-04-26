Doja Cat 2024
Doja Cat Goes NSFW To Explain Why Parents Going To Her Concerts Shouldn’t Bring Their Kids

Doja Cat frequently raps and sings about explicit topics in her music. At the same time, “Say So” was one of the biggest pop hits of 2020 and is a song that listeners of all ages can get into. So, this could create an issue where a younger fan wanting to see Doja live could be exposed to material their parents would find objectionable and problematic.

It would seem Doja has encountered criticism about this recently or has at least been thinking about the topic: Late last night/early this morning (April 26), she wrote in a trio of tweets, “idk what the f*ck you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherf*cker,” “im rapping about c*m why are you bringing your offspring to my show,” and “rappin about eatin dick and pissin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home*.”

Meanwhile, she recently had a more laissez-faire reaction to the deluxe edition of Scarlet leaking, tweeting, “its definitely messed up cuz i wanted to put it out myself but theres nothing i can do about it!! thats just how its gonna be but at least i can just keep being creative and look forward to the awesome things i have coming up!!”

