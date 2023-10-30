Here Are The Openers For Doja Cat’s ‘The Scarlet Tour’

Who Is Opening Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour? Doechii Tampa, Florida rapper Doechii is, like Doja Cat, as talented at slinging witty bars as she is at breaking genre conventions and transgressing societal ones. She first broke out in 2021 with her viral single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” signing to Top Dawg Entertainment (the former label home of Kendrick Lamar), and embarking on a one-woman quest to completely upset the status quo of rap. After a breakout performance on labelmate Isaiah Rashad’s “Wat U Sed,” she was partnered with Capitol Records and took a hard left turn with the house-influenced “Persuasive.” A later single, “Crazy,” combated the sexualization of women in pop culture, then her debut EP She / Her / Black Bitch continued challenging misogyny and anti-Blackness in culture. She’s working on her debut full-length album now.

Ice Spice Like Doechii, Ice Spice owes her notoriety to TikTok. Her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” was a viral sensation, sparking a new slang term and making Ice Spice an instantly recognizable face to the under-thirty set with her orphan Annie orange curls and ample lower-body proportions. With a flow like a female Pop Smoke, her drill rap takes on “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood” continued driving her success until the PinkPantheress collaboration “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” gave her her highest-charting single. She released her debut EP, Like…? in 2023. She’s since collaborated multiple times with Nicki Minaj (“Princess Diana,” “Barbie World”), as well as with Taylor Swift (“Karma”), building anticipation for her full-length debut. The Scarlet Tour Dates Here are the dates for The Scarlet Tour: 10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

11/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

11/05 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

11/06 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

11/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

11/10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

11/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

11/15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

11/16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

11/19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

11/21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

11/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

11/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

11/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

11/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

12/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

12/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

12/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

12/08 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

12/10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

12/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

12/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center # * with Doechii

# with Ice Spice