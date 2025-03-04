Yesterday (March 2), the 2025 Oscars was all about honoring stellar cinematography. Still, the coveted ceremony was sure to extend a warm invite to music’s biggest name–including Doja Cat.

During the 007 tribute, Doja Cat, Lisa, and Raye’s mission was to celebrate the beloved spy franchise. However, viewers were not fond of the musical story being told–specially by Doja Cat.

Today (March 3), over on her official Instagram page, Doja Cat responded to the criticism of her 2025 Oscars performance.

“I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f*ck for me,” she wrote. “I know a lot of people didn’t like it, but a lot of people did, and I feel good that I pushed myself.”

She continued: “The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it, but the nerves got to me and a b*tch hit some flats. I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye. 🙏💓”

In a separate comment, Doja showed love to all the evening’s performers, writing: “Also ALL the girls chewed down last night God BLESS them all. Absolutely gorgeous performances from everyone 🥲.”

Followers are applauding Doja Cat for standing up for her artistic choice under the post and taking an uncharacteristically gentler approach to shut down haters.