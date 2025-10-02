Doja Cat Ranks Her Albums In A Surprising Game Of ‘F*ck, Marry, Kill’

Ever since the advent of recorded music, listeners have been ranking their favorite artists’ albums. It’s always fun, though, to find out how those artists rank their own projects. Doja Cat, who is currently promoting her fifth studio album Vie, was recently challenged to do so by Interview magazine in a clever format: A game of “F*ck, Marry, Kill.” Her answers turned out surprising, but also very typically Doja Cat.

For one, Doja immediately subverted the prompt; Interview‘s Ary Russell’s proffer entailed Vie, Scarlet, and Planet Her, Doja’s most recent albums, but Doja subbed in her first album, Amala, for Scarlet. “That’s not fair,” she explained. “You should have put Amala in there instead of Scarlet. Kill Amala. F*ck Vie. Marry Planet Her.”

It’s a nifty dodge for the rapper-turned-pop-star. After all, Amala was the least successful of her albums, while Scarlet undoubtedly holds a soft spot for her as her most rap-forward project to date. Meanwhile, Hot Pink remains a fan favorite, with her star-status-cementing hits like “Say So” and “Streets.” It also allows her to protect her latest album, which is both a departure and a reset for her; Vie is arguably as much a straightforward R&B record as it is a pop one, but it also reclaims the funk/R&B architecture that undergirds much of “pop” music, giving it the acknowledgement that it was denied for decades.

Doja will give listeners the chance to see that dynamic play out live on her Tour Ma Vie World Tour next year.