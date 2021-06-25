Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Cements Her Weirdo Pop Star Status

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

It’s been a while since mainstream pop stars got absolutely weird. Thankfully, artists like Doja Cat are carrying on the legacy of the likes of Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj, while saving the mainstream pool from getting dull.

“All the goofy kids, or the kids who don’t put themselves on a pedestal, or are just not normally accepted — I feel like making that example is good for those kids,” Doja said in her April Billboard cover story. “Because maybe they felt like they could never make it in an industry where everybody is so serious. It’s important that they know they have a lane.”

Staying true to her guts is mainly the reason for the 25-year-old’s rapid ascension, who thrives off of testing a whole myriad of boundaries. Whether it’s refusing to stick to one lane (she flips through rap, R&B and pop with ease), unleashing various renditions of “Say So” because she grew tired of performing the original version, or rocking the kookiest of outfits (2018’s viral “Mooo!” look being the most notorious), it’s clear Doja Cat lives for the thrill. So much so that she left Planet Earth and invited fans inside her new Planet Her album.

Arriving today, the 14-song collection finds the artist at her most confident. 2018’s Amala debut and 2019’s Hot Pink showcased her impressive versatility. Those albums were a yummy trail mix of talents, and Planet Her is the glue that brings it all together.

The album opens with the Afrobeats-inspired “Woman”, drifting listeners not to another planet — but the motherland. Similar to Amala’s “Wine Pon You” featuring dancehall star Konshens and Hot Pink’s “Won’t Bite” that samples 1945 Swahili love song “My Angel (Malaika)“, “Woman” is a hip-shaking celebration of the African diaspora. While bringing her heritage to the forefront (Doja’s father is South African), she shout outs Rihanna’s admirable CEO status as well as her own “divine feminine” allure. Later on “Alone,” Doja channels Rih’s come-hither attitude.

Women’s bodies double as a place of worship, and Doja Cat continues to highlight every inch of her curves on “Naked.” The artist has grown even more comfortable in her skin, and embracing sexuality is an integral theme on Planet Her. It’s best executed on the seductive “You Right.” Here, Doja reunites with The Weeknd, whom she previously collaborated on his “In Your Eyes” remix last May. The Weeknd, who is fresh off his ‘80s-inspired After Hours era, has retired the red suit and briefly returns to the dark sluttiness that longtime fans have been longing for. “But this sex will cloud your memory. A couple strokes will put an end and you’ll belong to me,” he urges in hopes Doja will leave her man.