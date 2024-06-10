doja cat
Getty Image
Music

Doja Cat Was Outraged When Her Parklife Festival Crowd Didn’t Join Her In Singing Hilary Duff’s ‘Come Clean’

Doja Cat’s sense of humor isn’t for everybody. She has thrown fans off a few times with her off-beat (okay, unhinged) humor, from nearly getting into beef with another artist over a quirky impression to a spoof interview with her alter ego, “Scarlet,” who she asked to “sh*t on my face.”

During her recent Parklife Festival set, her jokey attempt to show appreciation for one of her inspirations was met with confusion by the crowd — a reaction that disgusted Doja Cat. Trying to lead a singalong to Hilary Duff’s “Come Clean,” Doja was frustrated by the silence that followed. “B*tch, you don’t know that sh*t?” she asked incredulously. “What the f*ck?”

Of course, “Come Clean” came out well over 20 years ago, when Doja herself was only eight years old (arguably in the song’s target audience). There’s a possibility that much of the Parklife crowd was either (a) not born yet, or (b) not big fans of the then-Disney Channel star. Still, she does have some call for her surprise at the crowd’s disinterest; “Come Clean” was Duff’s first top 40 single, peaking at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA, despite receiving only mixed reviews from critics.

