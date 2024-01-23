The gears of the 2024 festival season are starting to turn as major events have been announcing their lineups in recent weeks. Now, it’s time to learn more about the Parklife Festival, which unveiled its lineup today, January 23.
Headlining this year’s two-day event are Doja Cat and Disclosure. As NME notes, this will be Doja’s first time headlining a UK festival. The festival is set to go down on June 8 and 9 at Heaton Park in Manchester, UK.
Elsewhere on the lineup are Kaytranada, Four Tet, Mahalia, J Hus, Sugababes, Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, Rudimental, CamelPhat, Nia Archives, Peggy Gou, Ella Henderson, Skream, Sub Focus, Digga D, and plenty more.
PARKLIFE 2024 IS HERE 🚀
WIN 4 VIP WEEKEND TICKETS
@ 3 mates, RT & follow us
Wed 24th Jan 10AM – @ThreeUK presale live on the Three+ Rewards App
Thurs 25th Jan 10AM – Presale (Registration closes midnight Wed)
Fri 26th Jan 10AM – Gensale
Register – https://t.co/48Wh6GZbLT pic.twitter.com/325H7Do7QS
— Parklife 🪩 (@Parklifefest) January 23, 2024
How to buy tickets for the 2024 Parklife Festival
Early Bird Tickets previously sold out in December, but there are some other pre-sale options that will soon be available following the lineup announcement (as Manchester Evening News notes). Three customers (customers of the UK telecommunications company Three, not three people) can get tickets starting on January 24 at 10 a.m. GMT, via this link. Then there’s the official pre-sale, which will open to registered fans on January 25 at 10 a.m. GMT, with registrations closing at 6 p.m. GMT on January 24. That link is here.
Finally, there’s the general on-sale, which starts on January 26 at 10 a.m. GMT. Find more information via the festival website.