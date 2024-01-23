The gears of the 2024 festival season are starting to turn as major events have been announcing their lineups in recent weeks. Now, it’s time to learn more about the Parklife Festival, which unveiled its lineup today, January 23.

Headlining this year’s two-day event are Doja Cat and Disclosure. As NME notes, this will be Doja’s first time headlining a UK festival. The festival is set to go down on June 8 and 9 at Heaton Park in Manchester, UK.

Elsewhere on the lineup are Kaytranada, Four Tet, Mahalia, J Hus, Sugababes, Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, Rudimental, CamelPhat, Nia Archives, Peggy Gou, Ella Henderson, Skream, Sub Focus, Digga D, and plenty more.