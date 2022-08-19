Doja Cat
Getty Image
Music

Doja Cat Launches The Website For ‘It’s Giving,’ Her Forthcoming Apparel Collection

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Doja Cat has been up to a lot lately — shaving her head, turning her website into a 16-bit video game world, singing with Post Malone. Now, she’s launching the official website for her forthcoming apparel collection, fittingly called It’s Giving.

Shirts, sweatpants, thongs, trucker hats, socks — you name it and it’s on the site. The designs are colorful and full of personality as one can only expect from someone as provocative as the “Woman” singer. Check out the website at this link.

After receiving comments about her decision to shave her head, Doja took to Twitter to express frustration. “I won a grammy and traveled the f*cking globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum,” she wrote. “I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f*ckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c*cks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f*ck yourselves.” When a Twitter user responded calling her ungrateful, she replied, “you’re so miserable that you have to label yourself as a ‘we’. You aren’t part of any collective. You’re just another asshole that doesn’t know how to read a room.”

Tags:
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×