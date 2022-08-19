Doja Cat has been up to a lot lately — shaving her head, turning her website into a 16-bit video game world, singing with Post Malone. Now, she’s launching the official website for her forthcoming apparel collection, fittingly called It’s Giving.

Shirts, sweatpants, thongs, trucker hats, socks — you name it and it’s on the site. The designs are colorful and full of personality as one can only expect from someone as provocative as the “Woman” singer. Check out the website at this link.

After receiving comments about her decision to shave her head, Doja took to Twitter to express frustration. “I won a grammy and traveled the f*cking globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum,” she wrote. “I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f*ckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c*cks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f*ck yourselves.” When a Twitter user responded calling her ungrateful, she replied, “you’re so miserable that you have to label yourself as a ‘we’. You aren’t part of any collective. You’re just another asshole that doesn’t know how to read a room.”