Post Malone and Doja Cat are two of the most vibrant personalities in music, not to mention that they both travel in similar rap/pop lanes. So, when they collaborated on “I Like You (A Happier Song)” from Malone’s recent album Twelve Carat Toothache, it was about time. Now, they’ve teamed up on a new video for the song and, as you’d expect for a clip from these two, it’s good fun.

The video starts with Malone working on a painting of a woman before eventually disappearing into a puff of dust and re-emerging in a flowery and overgrown field, through which a topless Doja is running. Doja, covered in some strategically placed flowers, poses for Posty. Elsewhere, the two sing the song and share smiles and laughs together, all of which is a great fit for the light and smooth tune.

Meanwhile, Doja recently shared a photo of her new “tattoo,” which was clearly fake but fans still appreciated the up-close look at where Doja chose to put her fraudulent ink. As for Malone, he’s fresh off a run of charity video game livestreams, during which he managed to raise well over $100,000.

Watch the “I Like You (A Happier Song)” video above.