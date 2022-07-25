Music

Doja Cat Is Post Malone’s Scantily Clad Muse In Their New ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ Video

TwitterMusic News Editor

Post Malone and Doja Cat are two of the most vibrant personalities in music, not to mention that they both travel in similar rap/pop lanes. So, when they collaborated on “I Like You (A Happier Song)” from Malone’s recent album Twelve Carat Toothache, it was about time. Now, they’ve teamed up on a new video for the song and, as you’d expect for a clip from these two, it’s good fun.

The video starts with Malone working on a painting of a woman before eventually disappearing into a puff of dust and re-emerging in a flowery and overgrown field, through which a topless Doja is running. Doja, covered in some strategically placed flowers, poses for Posty. Elsewhere, the two sing the song and share smiles and laughs together, all of which is a great fit for the light and smooth tune.

Meanwhile, Doja recently shared a photo of her new “tattoo,” which was clearly fake but fans still appreciated the up-close look at where Doja chose to put her fraudulent ink. As for Malone, he’s fresh off a run of charity video game livestreams, during which he managed to raise well over $100,000.

Watch the “I Like You (A Happier Song)” video above.

