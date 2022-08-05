Doja Cat 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Doja Cat Shaves Her Head And Eyebrows: ‘I Don’t Like Having Hair’

Doja Cat’s Instagram Live session yesterday was an eventful one, as it marked a major aesthetic shift for the artist: She debuted her newly buzzed head and went on to shave her eyebrows off during the broadcast.

She also explained why she decided to get rid of her hair, saying, “I don’t like having hair. I’ve never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Doja then broke down some issues she has had with with wearing wigs and continued, “I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f*cking head.’ Because first of all, I don’t wear my hair out. You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out… I had like two eras. I had like two eras where my hair would be out. I would straighten it. There was a moment where it was natural and then I don’t even wear it natural ’cause I don’t feel like it, and then… it’s just a f*ckin’ nightmare, dude. I’m over it. I’m gonna… I’m really liking this. What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna f*ckin’ wear it out? I don’t even sport it.”

She also assured fans that she’s doing well, responding to comments from “all the Terry-Jo’s and the country girls” by saying in a Southern accent, “I’m fine, Terry-Jo. I’m just fine. I’m doing dandy.”

Doja got some positive feedback on the new look from Lady Gaga, who commented on a TikTok video about it, “Beautiful.” Snoop Dogg also left some positive comments during the live broadcast, writing in one, “That style is dope on u sis.”

