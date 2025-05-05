Better act fast if you want to listen to Doja Cat‘s new song.

For years, the “Lose My Mind” rapper’s fans have been begging for “Crack,” a track that she previewed during an Instagram Live while recording 2023’s Scarlet. It didn’t make the final cut of the album, however, and was never officially released — but on Friday, May 2, Doja Cat revealed that she would finally be sharing the song. “it’s not the lead i’m just giving it to the people who asked for it,” she wrote on X. At last, “Crack” is here…

… but only for 24 hours, and only through Doja Cat’s website.

To listen to “Crack,” head here, then enter your email address and phone number below the black-and-white present. After clicking submit, you’ll be able to listen to a stream of the song (not that streaming numbers matter), or download it.

When a fan asked Doja if “Crack” will appear on Scarlet II: Claude Frollo, a deluxe edition of Scarlet with a revealing album cover, she replied, “no relation to the album whatsoever.” There is a relation to the The Hunchback Of Notre Dame, however, since the album title references the book-turned-Disney movie’s villain. Doja covering “Hellfire” would be, well, fire.