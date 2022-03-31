At the moment, it really looks like Doja Cat is getting ready to leave the music world behind. After receiving criticism from fans in Paraguay for not mentioning the country enough while she was there, Doja declared on Twitter, “i f*ckin quit i can’t wait to f*cking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f*cking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f*cking nightmare.”

She’s said a few more things since then and in her latest dispatch from today, she explained that while she will be sticking around a bit longer, it’s only to honor her current obligations. Once that’s over with, she does indeed plan on leaving music behind.

This afternoon, Doja wrote in a pair of tweets, “for those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got sh*t i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a f*ckin picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY. so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet.” She also added, “piggy dippin.”

for those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got shit i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a fuckin picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY — sausage toes (@DojaCat) March 31, 2022

so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet. — sausage toes (@DojaCat) March 31, 2022

piggy dippin — sausage toes (@DojaCat) March 31, 2022

So, unless this is whole saga is an elaborate set-up for an April Fools’ Day reveal tomorrow, fans may only have a limited amount of time remaining to enjoy Doja’s music career.