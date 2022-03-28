Who Will Win And Who Should Win At The 2022 Grammys

Best Rap Album J. Cole — The Off-Season Drake — Certified Lover Boy Nas — King’s Disease II Tyler, the Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost Kanye West — Donda Who will win: Kanye West — Donda Who should win: Tyler The Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost

This year’s Best Rap Album category is filled with well-established artists. Both Kanye West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy dominated news cycles after being postponed and ended up getting released within days of each other. Kanye’s Donda is also nominated for Album Of The Year, and seeing as the rapper already holds 22 wins and 75 nominations throughout his career, it’s likely the Recording Academy will give him the Best Rap Album award. However, Tyler The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost is the one that deserves to take home the trophy. The album shows off Tyler’s impeccable MC skills and his alter ego, Tyler Baudelaire, feels like his most genuine thus far. The LP addresses important contemporary topics and sees Tyler showing off some new techniques, resulting in a top-level album as a whole. Best Rap Performance Baby Keem — “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar Cardi B — “Up” J. Cole — “My Life” Feat. 21 Savage and Morray Drake — “Way 2 Sexy” Feat. Future and Young Thug Megan Thee Stallion — “Thot Sh*t” Who will win: Cardi B — “Up” Who should win: Baby Keem “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar The Best Rap Performance category saw a number of deserving nominations this year. Of course, Cardi B show-stopped with her 2021 track “Up,” which featured tongue-tied verses so catchy it went viral on TikTok. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t” also gets an honorable mention as it became an instant hit and its video showed the rapper torturing a misogynistic, slut-shaming senator. But even with those two songs deserving of the award, we lean towards Best New Artist nominee Baby Keem, whose role in his Kendrick Lamar collaboration, “Family Ties,” proves he more than lives up to the hype. The rapper’s flow matches the energy of the song’s propulsive beat and flexes his witty penmanship and impressive breath control.

Best Alternative Music Album Fleet Foxes — Shore Halsey — If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Japanese Breakfast — Jubilee Arlo Parks — Collapsed In Sunbeams St. Vincent — Daddy’s Home Who will win: St. Vincent — Daddy’s Home Who should win: Japanese Breakfast — Jubilee 2021 was a great year for indie and alternative music lovers. Nearly all the artists in the category delivered career highlights, with Halsey joining forces with Nine Inch Nails members for her darkest release yet, and Arlo Parks crooning spine-chilling prose that deal with the realities of mental health crises, heartbreak, and unrequited queer love. St. Vincent’s Daddy’s Home is a likely winner, per The Recording Academy’s history of awarding Annie Clark in the category in 2015, which is surprising based on its lukewarm reviews. The real winner here is Japanese Breakfast, whose album Jubilee was free of dull moments and overall constituted an electrifying and heartfelt effort from the musician. Best Pop Solo Performance Justin Bieber — “Anyone” Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time” Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” Ariana Grande — “Positions” Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License” Who will win: Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License” Who should win: Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License” This year’s Best Pop Solo Performance category includes more ballads than upbeat pop bangers. Even still, Billie Eilish did put on a wonderful display of her talents in “Happier Than Ever” and Ariana Grande busted out her far-reaching vocals for “Positions.” However, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” is the most likely winner in the category. The track was both her debut single and the song that put her on the map, leading to several weeks at No. 1. While the rest of her catalog is filled with more dance-ready tunes, the emotions in “Drivers License” are tangible and most definitely Grammy-worthy.

Best Pop Vocal Album Justin Bieber — Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) Doja Cat — Planet Her (Deluxe) Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever Ariana Grande — Positions Olivia Rodrigo — Sour Who will win: Olivia Rodrigo — Sour Who should win: Doja Cat — Planet Her (Deluxe) We all know that Olivia Rodrigo’s has some impressive pipes, but Doja Cat’s Planet Her deserves the award due to its versatility. The album features some radio-ready, melodic bops like “Kiss Me More,” but it also includes several songs that show Doja trying out inventive tactics. Her voice is breathy and robust on “Woman” while she distorts her voice into airy and swaggering bursts on “Get Into It (Yuh).” The combination of styles on this Planet Her makes for an enticing and impressive effort, and one that should win Best Pop Vocal Album. Best Progressive R&B Album Eric Bellinger — New Light Cory Henry — Something To Say Hiatus Kaiyote — Mood Valiant Lucky Daye — Table For Two Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington — Dinner Party: Dessert Masego — Studying Abroad: Extended Stay Who will win: Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington — Dinner Party: Dessert Who should win: Lucky Daye — Table For Two Today’s modern R&B genre is stacked with prolific and groundbreaking artists, as exemplified by this year’s Best Progressive R&B Album category. Acclaimed artists Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington came together for the jazzy joint album Dinner Party: Dessert, which tapped a massive team of collaborators and is likely to take home the winning trophy. But Lucky Daye’s album Table For Two also shines bright. The New Orleans native showed off his multi-faceted artistry on the album, seamlessly flipping from soulful ballads to sultry and rhythmic tracks. Either would be great wins, to be quite honest.

Record Of The Year ABBA — “I Still Have Faith In You” Jon Batiste — “Freedom” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — “I Get A Kick Out Of You” Justin Bieber — “Peaches” Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon Brandi Carlile — “Right On Time” Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License” Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open” Who will win: Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License” Who should win: Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA Record Of The Year is awarded to artists whose finished song made a huge cultural impact — and this year’s list includes a number of deserving names. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” is the likely winner, seeing as the song dominated pop culture for months on end. But Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA is more than worthy of the award. The track is one of the most straightforward pop songs that both Doja Cat and SZA have ever made, and it definitely worked to their benefit. Not only is it playful, snappy, and captivating, but it offers a space for the two singers’ impressive vocals to shine through. Best New Artist Arooj Aftab Jimmie Allen Baby Keem Finneas Glass Animals Japanese Breakfast The Kid Laroi Arlo Parks Olivia Rodrigo Saweetie Who will win: Olivia Rodrigo Who should win: Olivia Rodrigo One of the great aspects of the Best New Artist category is that it’s a career highlight just to be nominated. This year has some incredible honorable mentions, like Japanese Breakfast, whose third studio album Jubilee was a masterpiece, or Arlo Parks, whose debut LP Collapsed In Sunbeams was pure poetry. But this year, the award will likely go to the deserving artist Olivia Rodrigo. With her debut album Sour, Rodrigo managed to go from Disney Channel actor to one of today’s biggest names in music over the course of just a few months. The album put her name on the map and earned her the title of certified pop star.